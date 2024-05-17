Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

At the start of the year, Abbie Rigby, an IT administrator from Newport, began regularly posting video walking guides on her social media accounts.

Within a few months, she had gained thousands of followers who are regularly tuning in to watch her explore Shropshire's best hiking spots.

"I fell in love with hiking during lockdown," she explained. "It makes me feel disconnected from the world - refreshed. Gives me peace of mind, it's great mentally and physically. I love it and I think everyone should.

"Not everyone knows how to access information about walking, it's quite new to them. This is just a new and fresh way of showing them walking routes."

Abbie Rigby from Newport

Abbie quickly built up a large social media presence with over 5,000 followers on Instagram.

She said she has been blown away by the impact her videos have been having on viewers, having received dozens of messages from people who she's helped encourage to get out and about.

Abbie has been all over the UK on her hiking adventures, including a recent trip to the Isle of Skye, but she said her favourite walks will always be in the Shropshire Hills.

Her adventures can be followed on Instagram and Facebook @adventureseekerUK