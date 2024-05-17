Tributes paid to popular Telford police officer after his death aged 40

PC Steve Moore, who was based at Malinsgate Police Station in Telford, died on Wednesday.

West Mercia Police flags flew at half-mast yesterday as a sign of respect for PC Moore.

The 40-year-old had been diagnosed with lung cancer a few months ago. The force said he died peacefully surrounded by his family.

West Mercia Police described him as "a popular member of the force", who joined West Mercia Police in April 2015, and was most recently based within the operational policing unit in Telford.

Temporary Chief Constable Alex Murray said his thoughts were with PC Moore's family, friends and colleagues.

He said: “It has been a difficult week for the officers, staff and volunteers of West Mercia Police as we come to terms with losing a colleague and friend.

"More than anything all of our thoughts have been with his wife Maddie, his parents and his family and friends."

Steve Butler, chair of West Mercia Police Federation said the loss of PC Moore would be felt by those across the force.

He said: “This is extremely sad news. Our thoughts are with Steve’s wife, Maddie, along with his family, friends and colleagues at such a difficult time."