Drink drive arrest 'saved my life'

Arron McAllister of Lewis Crescent was spotted slumped in his white BMW 3 Series at the Shell Garage in Bridgnorth at around 11pm on February 28 this year, Telford Magistrates heard on Tuesday.

The court was told that police were called and found the 33-year-old “presented himself as drunk”. He was arrested and charged with drink driving after being found more than double the drink drive limit.