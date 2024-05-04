Emergency services called after person trapped under car

Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire and Rescue, all attended the scene at Court Street in Telford after being called around 10.30pm yesterday.

No details have been released as to how the person had become trapped, but the fire service reported the incident as a road traffic collision and said it had sent two crews to the incident.

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue said fire officers had released one person "from entrapment beneath car".

They added that the person had been left in the care of the ambulance service.