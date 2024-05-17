Fire service called after van crashes into hedgerow

The incident took place on the A442 at Echoes Hill near Shifnal at around 3.47pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to a crash amid concerns people were trapped in the vehicle. It sent two crews to the scene – both from Telford.

An update from the fire service said that the collision involved one van in a hedgerow but that on arrival no one was trapped.

Crews finished at the scene at around 4.05pm.