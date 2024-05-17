Fire service called after van crashes into hedgerow
The fire service were called after reports a van crashed into a hedge.
Published
The incident took place on the A442 at Echoes Hill near Shifnal at around 3.47pm.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to a crash amid concerns people were trapped in the vehicle. It sent two crews to the scene – both from Telford.
An update from the fire service said that the collision involved one van in a hedgerow but that on arrival no one was trapped.
Crews finished at the scene at around 4.05pm.