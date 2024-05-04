71-year-old paedophile jailed for ten years

Wrexham man, David Rowland, of no fixed abode, admitted sexually assaulting a child over a number of months.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Mold Crown Court yesterday.

Rowland was reported to police when the victim told her mother she had been sexually assaulted by him on multiple occasions.

He was arrested and devices including his phone and laptop were seized.

Examinations of the devices found a number of internet searches and images indicative of a sexual interest in children and sexual offending.

Following the sentencing, investigating officer Detective Constable Ben Franklin said: “I commend the victim for her immense courage in confiding in her mother and taking the difficult step in reporting this matter to us.

“Her bravery in speaking out in order to make Rowland stop the abuse is what lead to his arrest, and together, with her mother’s support throughout the investigation, also led to his 10-year incarceration today.

“We are committed to bringing perpetrators of sexual crimes to justice and I would encourage anyone who wishes to report an incident to come forward and speak to us.

“We take each and every incident of violence against women and girls (VAWG) very seriously and incidents of this nature will continue to remain a high priority for the force.”