Two dozen arrested and £130,000 worth of drugs seized in Telford in day of police action

A number of planned activities took place across Telford, including early morning drugs warrants, a crackdown on shoplifting in Telford Town Centre and a joint operation with British Transport Police to tackle knife crime, leading to 24 arrests.

Officers dubbed 'Operation Forefront' a great success, with four warrants executed, an estimated total of £130,000 worth of drugs, three cars and £5,000 worth of cash seized.

The Shropshire Star joined police on one of two early morning raids on Thursday, that found a property packed with cannabis plants.

Away from the high intensity drama, officers carried out a walk and talk event in the town centre, which targets violence against women and girls and PSCOs carried out patrols on local bus routes.

Several community engagement events also took place, including Telford’s two community safety and engagement officers visiting Wellington and Newport.

In total, the pair, armed with a knife bin, collected a total of 20 knives throughout the week, which forms part of Operation Sceptre.

Telford Local Policing Commander, Superintendent Edward Hancox, said: “Yesterday’s day of successes simply highlights to our communities the type of work we carry out to protect them, not just on days of action like this, but every single day of the year.

“Criminality of any kind will not be tolerated by West Mercia Police, and I hope the success of this intensive day of action will send that message to potential offenders.

“As always the public have a very important part to play in helping to keep crime out of our communities across Telford, as they are extra eyes and ears in our fight against crime.”

Telford is the final local policing area in West Mercia to take part in Operation Forefront, which have been running since December 2023, with a total of 81 people having been arrested during the days of actions.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, said: “Operation Forefront is just a snapshot of the brilliant work taking place across the year to take criminals off our streets and reduce crime.

“I am committed to ensuring the force has the resources and tools it needs to continue making a real difference with today’s results reflecting the high-quality service that the public and I expect from West Mercia Police in Telford.”