Watch: Delivery driver vaults over gate to escape the wrath of a tiny sausage dog

This is the hilarious moment a delivery driver performed an Olympic-worthy vault over a gate after being sent sprinting in fear by a tiny pooch.

By Megan Jones
Published

Doorbell camera footage shows the Yodel driver vaulting over the 1.15m-tall gate as the ankle-size pet dog chases after him.

The unsuspecting deliver was driven to the Olympic-worthy vault while dropping off a parcel in Baschurch near Shrewsbury.

Jonathan Carr, 77, the dog's owner, said that once the initial fright had passed, the Yodel worker also had a good laugh.

Photo: Jonathan Carr/SWNS

Jonathan said: "I went up and told him I'm going to nominate him for the Olympic hurdle team.

"He smiled and laughed. Someone else in the van - it must have been his partner - was laughing his head off."

Photo: Jonathan Carr/SWNS

Jonathan apologised for his dog Barney's behaviour, saying that his Dachshund-Yorkie cross doesn't normally do this but that he was probably triggered by the delivery man running.

Photo: Jonathan Carr/SWNS

He quipped: "It's amazing the skills you discover with a dog at your ankles."

