Lord Lieutenant to present county honours

A British Empire Medal (BEM) investiture ceremony will be taking place at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery on May 8, where His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, will present five Shropshire residents with their honours.

The recipients of the award were announced in the King’s New Year Honours list earlier this year.

They were Olive Arnold – for services to the community in Bronington, Mabel Elsie Finnigan – County Captain, Shropshire Ladies Bowls Team, for services to bowls, Richard Charles Fowler – for services to libraries, Paul Rushworth – for services to charity, and Kath Kynaston – for services to swimming and to the community in Shropshire.

The Lord-Lieutenant said: "The Honours system singles out individuals who have gone above and beyond in their field of interest, or through volunteering.

"It is a very proud moment for our county that these Shropshire Citizens have been recognised for their contributions to the arts, sport, and to our community and I would like to congratulate them all for their efforts."

The Lord Lieutenant has urged county resident to nominate those they believe deserve to be recognised in the honours list.

She said: "If you know a Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin citizen who has volunteered tirelessly, or a business owner who has brought new life to an area that is deserving of greater recognition – nominations can be made via the Shropshire Lieutenancy website at https://www.lordlieutenantofshropshire.org.uk/helping-you/nominate-someone-for-an-honour/."