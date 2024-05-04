Police and fire service attend two-car crash in Telford

West Mercia Police said the crash had taken place in Lightmoor, at the junction of the A4169 and Cherry Tree Hill, shortly after 4pm.

Posting on social media officers said: "RTC reported on the junction of the A4169 and Cherry Tree Hill, Telford.

"Police are on scene and dealing. Please avoid area and find alternative routes."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to reports of a two-car crash and had send one crew from Telford to the scene.