Shrewsbury set to lose key player

The keeper was offered a new contract at The Croud Meadow when the season ended a few weeks back, despite the club having the option to keep the 30-year-old in his current contract.

It was the club’s financial position that led to them offering him new terms, and the head coach says he is unlikely to play in Shropshire next season.

He said: “In terms of Marko, I think we have got to be realistic. He did fantastically well for us, and rightly won quite a lot of the awards at the end of the season.

“I think the likelihood is that Marko will probably play his football elsewhere.