Firefighters sent to Telford Crematorium in early hours for 'false alarm'

A crew was sent to Telford Crematorium in Woodhouse Lane, Redhill, after a fire alarm activated, and they carried out a search.

But no issues were found and the call-out was deemed a false alarm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.31am on Saturday, May 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an activated fire alarm in Telford.

"Thorough search carried out by fire service personnel. This incident was a false alarm."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central station.