Firefighters sent to Telford Crematorium in early hours for 'false alarm'
Firefighters were called out to a crematorium in Telford in the early hours of today - but it was a false alarm.
A crew was sent to Telford Crematorium in Woodhouse Lane, Redhill, after a fire alarm activated, and they carried out a search.
But no issues were found and the call-out was deemed a false alarm.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 5.31am on Saturday, May 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an activated fire alarm in Telford.
"Thorough search carried out by fire service personnel. This incident was a false alarm."
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central station.