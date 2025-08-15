Shifnal bucking the trend by bringing banking back

Thanks to an approach by Love Shifnal, the society will open every Monday from Sept 8 at the Old Fire Station in Shrewsbury Road to provide the Shifnal community with face-to-face banking support, mortgages and business banking.

“This is a great service for local people and a step closer to getting in-person banking back in town,” said the Mayor of Shifnal Paul Williamson.

Shifnal Town Council has made the move possible and are supporting the initiative by providing the Old Fire Station, which is a community building, at no cost for the first three-month trial period.

“Let’s hope residents use the facility and this is the start of a much-needed service in Shifnal,” Paul added.

Rebecca Hawthorne, area director of Dudley Building Society, said: "We’re thrilled to be working with Shifnal Town Council to bring a banking service to the heart of the community.

“Our team is passionate about delivering face-to-face support and we’re excited to become part of the town and introduce something fresh that truly supports local residents.”

The expansion is part of Dudley Building Society’s five-year strategy to open a new branch every year. Customers will be provided with services such as ‘passbook’ accounts and guidance about online account management, with the office opening every Monday 10am until 4pm.