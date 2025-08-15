Historic riverside pub in Ironbridge Gorge heritage site asks to tweak refurbishment plans

The Brewery Inn in Coalport High Street sits in the Ironbridge Gorge UNESCO World Heritage Site, where landowners and developers are bound by strict planning rules.

Last year the pub, recently taken over by Severn View Brewers Ltd, was granted permission for extensions, new holiday accommodation and changes to the layout of the Grade II-listed property.

The Brewery Inn at Coalport. Picture: Google

Now the owners have applied to make some changes to the design of a screen and the style of a rear door to a corridor leading to a toilet block.

Work is currently being carried out on the pub in advance of the eventual re-opening.

Shrewsbury-based architect Corey Waters has told planners at Telford & Wrekin Council that the design brief is to “extend and renovate the premises to create a larger dining area with a more open aspect to the existing terrace along with a new toilet block to contemporary standards”.

A passageway is being turned into an internal space and seating area for the restaurant, and a new rear extension will have an outlook across the terrace to the river.

“The proposals will represent a significant overall improvement and upgrade to the building and its amenity,” the agent has told planners.

The architect said that Historic England has advised the “best way to conserve a building is to keep it in use, or to find it an appropriate new use if it has passed out of use”.

Planners have been asked to avoid an “unreasonable, inflexible approach” and adopt a “reasonable and proportionate approach to owners’ needs”.

Neigbours and a previous objector to the plans have been invited to comment during a period of public consultation.

Three different applications have been lodged with planners. One is to change the conditions of previous approval, a second is for full planning permission while the third is for listed building consent.

The application can be viewed in full on Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning portal.