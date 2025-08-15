Firefighters called as fly-tipped waste alight in Telford farmer's field
Firefighters were called to a blaze involving fly-tipped builders' waste in a field in Telford in the early hours of today (August 15).
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called out soon after midnight to a blaze in Horton Lane, Horton.
On arrival, a fire crew from Wellington found a small fire in a farmer's field.
The fly service said the blaze involved "fly-tipped builders' waste".
"Buckets of water and a knapsack were used to extinguish the fire along with machinery from a local farmer," a spokesperson said.