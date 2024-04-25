Pair of diesel electrics add to Severn Valley Railway’s 'substantial' spring festival line-up

The festival, which takes place from May 16-19, already includes two Rail Adventure power cars, Class 70s from both Colas and Freightliner, 73119 ‘Paul Taylor’ and 69009 ‘Western Consort’ from GB Railfreight, a Freightliner Class 59, 37409 ‘Loch Awe’ and Class 46 D182, as well as members of the SVR’s home fleet.

Class 20 20048 crossing Oldbury viaduct at the SVR in 2023 (picture: Keith Wilkinson)

“This really is an impressive and substantial line-up,” said Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster, the SVR’s managing director. “We’re very grateful to Michael Owen, the owner of the Class 20s, for his support for our event.