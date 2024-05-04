Pair accused of killing rapper in Telford car park appear before crown court judge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tamba Momodu, a rapper, was shot six times in the head and body in the car park of Bridges Business Park, in Horsehay, on October 13, 2020 while on his way to the gym.

Deria Hassan, of Watford, and Mahamud Tarabi, of Uxbridge, both aged 32, appeared for a preliminary hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

Both have been charged with the murder of Mr Momodu, originally from London, and also charged with arson relating to a Skoda worth £17,500 which was found wrecked by fire after the shooting near The Wrekin in Wellington.

The two defendants spoke only to confirm their name at the hearing before Judge Michael Chambers KC.

Tamba Momodu

No pleas were taken at the proceedings.

The judge adjourned the matter and remanded the pair in custody until June 27 when the case will be heard at Stafford.

After a three-and-a-half year investigation Hassan, of Octavia Court, in Watford, and Tarabi, of Whiteleys Parade, in Uxbridge, were arrested on suspicion of murder and arson in relation to the death of Mr Momodu earlier this week.

Following Mr Momodu's death his family paid tribute to Tamba, also known as 'Tee' or 'Kutubu' and said he would light up any room.