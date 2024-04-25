Good news for 21 Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways as new food hygiene ratings handed out

There are five-star ratings all around for food establishments across the county.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to pubs, restaurants, cafes, and takeaways where they are judged on their standards of ‘hygienic food handling’, ‘cleanliness and condition of facilities and building’ and ‘management of food safety’.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good’, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

All of the following establishments have been given 'very good' ratings so far this month:

Platform 10 at 10 Bank Street, Bridgnorth; rated on April 19

Eurasia Restaurant, 21 West Castle Street, Bridgnorth; rated on April 17