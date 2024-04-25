45 photos of big crowds, beaming faces - and good dogs - from Princess Royal's visit to Shropshire

Princess Anne turned heads everywhere she went on a day of royal appointments in Shropshire on Wednesday, turning out first at the Cavalier Centre for inclusive horse riding near Much Wenlock in the morning, then taking a stroll and unveiling a plaque at the Cremorne Gardens at Ellesmere.

Shropshire Star photographers Steve Leath and Jamie Ricketts were on hand to capture the whole thing - here are 45 of their best photos from throughout the day.

Princess Anne visits the Cavalier Centre near Much Wenlock

