'I've not even told my partner' says Telford hero who helped house 15,000 people

Gareth Michael Niblett has been granted the Order of the British Empire for his work in the Incident and Crisis Response team at the Department for Work and Pensions and his services to benefit and pension provision.

The 40-year-old was instrumental in helping people fleeing Afghanistan following the withdrawal of western forces.

“I was part of Operation Warm Welcome where 15,000 Afghans were evacuated in 2021,” he explained. “I was part of the face of the government’s response and ensured those people were safe.