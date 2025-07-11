Attending in her capacity as President of The Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth (RASC), Her Royal Highness will participate in the RASC’s Annual General Meeting, held at this year’s Show.

The Princess Royal will then tour the showground.

This will be Her Royal Highness’s seventh visit to the Royal Welsh Show, having first attended in 1981.

Her most recent visit was in 2022, and her return reflects her ongoing support for agriculture and rural life.

“We are absolutely thrilled that The Princess Royal will be joining us at this year’s Royal Welsh Show,” said Aled Rhys Jones, Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.

“Her Royal Highness has long been a passionate advocate for agriculture and rural communities.

“We look forward to sharing with her the many highlights of this year’s event, including the exciting innovations and developments that have taken place since her last visit.”

The Royal Welsh Show, held annually at Llanelwedd, remains one of the largest and most prestigious agricultural events in Europe. It celebrates the best of Welsh farming, food, and rural culture.

Along with an exciting four-days of livestock and equine competitions, with entries travelling from far and wide to compete, the Royal Welsh Show has something to interest everyone through its wide range of activities including forestry, horticulture, crafts, countryside sports, shopping, food and drink and a 12-hour programme each day of exciting entertainment, attractions and displays.

Headlining this year’s event is the triumphant return of the Ukrainian Cossacks, whose daring display of horsemanship promises to be the crowning jewel of the 2025 show.

Also in the main ring will be the Bolddog FMX team, The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Meirion Owen and his sheepdogs and The Regimental Band & Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh

For more information, visit: www.rwas.wales

Princess Anne meeting some of the farmers who were exhibiting their sheep at the Royal Welsh Show in 2022