Powys Man Awarded British Empire Medal (BEM) in King’s Birthday Honours List

Richard’s long involvement with nature conservation in Mid-Wales first began in 1975 while working for the RSPB and he has lived in the Rhayader area since 1987.

After leaving the RSPB, Richard wanted to encourage an appreciation of Rhayader’s landscapes and wildlife from within the local community. This also meant highlighting the close relationship over millennia between local people and their environment.

Richard and his wife Pam therefore brought together members of the community to set up Rhayader by Nature (RBN) in 2003.

Their aim was to build a love of the local environment from within the community, rather than it being something introduced from outside. They felt that in this way, efforts to protect and enhance our area’s wildlife and heritage would have a greater chance of long-term success.

Since 2003, RBN has annually held a wide range of popular talks and field events, supported farmland birds such as the yellowhammer, erected nest boxes for swifts, produced a beautifully illustrated book on our local wildlife, controlled invasive Himalayan Balsam and collaborated with the Radnorshire Wildlife Trust on a major project on Rhos Pasture. Further information about the group’s work can be found on its website at www.rhayaderbynature.wordpress.com .

Establishing and maintaining such an active voluntary grassroots organisation over 20 years requires a huge personal investment in time and an outstanding ability to bring people together to help improve their community.

Richard chaired the group for 20 years until 2023 and Pam is still its secretary after more than 22 years.

The BEM is a richly deserved award and recognition for both Pam and Richard after all their hard work.

The award is also all the more poignant after Richard was seriously injured on New Year’s Eve by a falling tree branch at his home, which resulted in him spending two weeks in the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, including a week in critical care.

Both he and Pam wish to express their huge appreciation and thanks to their neighbour Nick Myhill and the members of the emergency services who came to Richard’s aid in very difficult conditions, as well as the staff of the University Hospital of Wales.

Richard said “I am deeply moved by this award and am very grateful to be able to accept it on behalf of everyone who has contributed to Rhayader by Nature and supported nature conservation in Powys”.