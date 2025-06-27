'I'm a Shropshire author and Princess Charlotte has thanked me for my latest book which includes a character based on her'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dr Tadzio Jodlowski's new book 'Jonni Greenbelt and the Magic of Fields' is centred around a child who loves the countryside, where he can run, play, and be happy. But when he learns that his parent's green field is about to be sold, he believes that he must take action.

Readers join Jonni on an exciting adventure as he embarks on a mission to protect the place he loves, and along the way, he meets several celebrities and friends who support him and his sister.

Shropshire author, Dr Tadzio Jadlowski, with his new children's book 'Jonni Greenbelt and The Magic of Fields'

The idea for the book suddenly came to Tadzio while he was out enjoying Shropshire's countryside and green spaces, and noticed two children having a great time. He thought it would be a real shame for green spaces like this to be developed on.

Jonni Greenbelt and the Magic of Fields is Tadzio's fourth book in total. The Telford-based author has also written a book celebrating Wellington, amongst others.

"I am extremely proud of the book," said the semi-retired lecturer and author. "It has several themes to it, one of them being green belts and encouraging those, but also encourages children not to worry too much, to think of problems like clouds that come and go, but then there is a theme of not worrying and enjoying nature.

A sneak peak of Dr Tadzio Jadlowski's new book - Jonni Greenbelt and The Magic of Fields

"It gave me the opportunity to explore my own creative side. I was able to create some fantastic images as well which I am very happy with.

"The idea came when I was driving in Shropshire on a perfect sunny day last summer and I stopped by a big open green field. It was a beautiful day.

"I heard these two kids across the field and they were playing, having a great time, and so happy. I thought it would be such a shame if the field wasn't there anymore and if it was developed on.

"I went home and these different characters came up one by one. Firstly I needed a hero, and thought about green belt land, and created Jonni Greenbelt, then his family, and then I needed some drama and came up with some characters who built houses so close that you can shake hands with your neighbour. But, all behind this, I needed an inexperienced politician who knew nothing about the countryside and just wants to build on it.

Dr Tadzio Jadlowski with his new book 'Jonni Greenbelt and The Magic of Fields'

"Then to solve the problem I thought Jonni will speak with celebrities who help and one is Brian Hay, a play on Brian May, and he is famous for writing songs on nature."

The book is now available to buy on Amazon and at the The Book-Ends book store in Wellington.

Tadzio said he will be donating copies of his book to Wellington Orbit and is inviting children from the region to a special digital screening and reading of the book - with music - at Wellington Library on Monday, July 28, at 11am.

Princess Charlotte thanks Shropshire author for his book

In the book, Tadzio said Jonni Greenbelt's sister, named Catherine, is based on the Princess of Wales, and is someone who always tries to do the right thing.

Dr Tadzio Jadlowski sent a copy of his book to Princess Charlotte and received a letter of thanks from Kensington Palace

Because of this, Tadzio sent a copy of his new children's book to Princess Charlotte for her birthday and has received a letter of thanks from Kensington Palace.

He has also sent a copy to musician and songwriter Brian May, who is also alluded to in the book, and Tadzio is waiting in anticipation for a 'rocking' reply.

The author added: "I was over the moon that they read the book and understood it. My idea was, because Princess Kate had inspired the character in the book with someone who is always trying to do the right thing, always dignified, a good person, that when I heard it was Charlotte's birthday I thought it would be lovely to send a polite letter saying it was a book with a character based on her Mum.

Dr Tadzio Jadlowski, with his new book - Jonni Greenbelt and The Magic of Fields

"I was delighted to receive a response and letter back."