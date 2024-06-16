'I was speechless' Rotarian receives an MBE for services to young people and the community

Robyn Mary Davies, 70, who is the District Governor and leader of the Rotary Youth Leadership Award, has been named a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the King's Birthday Honours for her services to young people and the community in Telford.

In her role as District Governor of 52 Rotary clubs in the Midlands, Mrs Davies MBE has developed and led the Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) scheme in her area and mentored and young people in a variety of disciplines.

Over several decades she has also contributed to the successful growth and development of many young people, but it all started when she has organised Rotary’s Young Musician events as she is an accomplished musician.

Her dedication to charity work has also involved many years of work helping the homeless and vulnerable in the Telford area. As a member of the Salvation Army for 20 years, she has also spent most Christmas days serving dinner to the isolated and vulnerable in Telford.

“The leadership project takes place in August when we look to find young people who are possibly going to be leaders and we put them on a five day course leading teams,” she explained. “These young people aged 16-17 are our potential leaders of tomorrow. Leadership in the community is particularly important and it is very rewarding work, but it is not just me, there is a team of people.”

She is expected to receive her MBE from either the King, Queen, Prince of Wales of the Princess Royal later in the year but said she has had to keep it a secret from all but her husband Trevor.

“I was speechless when I got the letter five weeks ago,” she said. “It has been very difficult to keep it quiet, especially when my sister picks up the phone.

“They have not said which one of the top four Royals it will be yet, but there will certainly be a new hat being purchased.”

She added that she will be raising a glass of Champagne with friends on Friday evening in Dolgellau, when she is finally able to tell them of her news.