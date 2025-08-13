Telford campaigner goes door-to-door raising funds for families in Gaza

Charlie Parker, from Shifnal, has launched a campaign to raise funds for families whose situation is "rapidly declining", he said.

Mr Parker has gone door-to-door in the area, appealing for funds, and says he has raised more than £1,200 so far.

The 37-year-old said he has worked with several families in the Al-Mawasi province of Gaza, and that funds have enabled access to food and medicine.

Charlie Parker from Shifnal is raising funds for families in Gaza

He said: "There are no words to describe the ongoing suffering of the Palestinian people. It is with the greatest of faith that I reach out to the Shropshire community to unite in this time of suffering.

"The collective effort of our community in making small donations, makes the world of difference to the people of Gaza."