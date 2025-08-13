Money Matters: Tips for saving on your food shop

With rising food prices stretching household budgets further and further, finding ways to save on your weekly shop can make a real difference. Here are some tried-and-tested tips to help you keep costs down.

Firstly, plan your meals. Before you shop, write a weekly meal plan (utilising what’s already in your fridge, freezer and cupboards first) and make a list. This helps avoid impulse buys and reduces food waste.

Batch cooking larger portions of meals like chilli, soups, and pasta sauces can save both time and money. This may require a bigger spend initially, but you’ll reap the benefits over the following days and weeks when you’ve got a freezer full of quick, low-cost dinners.

Similarly, bulk-buying staples like rice, pasta, and tinned foods can work out much cheaper per unit when bought in larger multipacks – if you can afford the up-front cost and have the storage space.

Swapping branded items for supermarket own versions can be an easy way to save, and they are usually just as good quality. Try swapping one or two products each week and see if you notice the difference.

Look out for ‘yellow sticker’ discounts on food nearing its use-by date, with the best offers usually available a couple of hours before closing time. Just remember to use or freeze them quickly.

Many chains offer discounts or special prices to members of their loyalty schemes, like the Tesco Clubcard. Sign up for free and make the most of the offers tailored to your shopping habits, well as earning points which can be converted to vouchers.

Dan Bebbington.

Meat products can often be some of the most expensive items on your shopping list. You can cut this down by switching to vegetarian dishes like lentil curry, bean chilli, or vegetable stir-fry a few times a week.

Over 60? If you shop at Iceland, you can get 10% off every Tuesday, simply by showing some ID and scanning your Bonus Card.

There are dedicated apps and websites offering free or reduced items in promotional deals, including Shopmium and Hashting. You’ll just need to upload a photo of your receipt to get your money back after purchasing.

Wrekin customers can also take advantage of the Housing Perks app, which allows you to buy gift cards for a reduced price for a range of shops and other businesses. Supermarkets including Tesco, Aldi, Asda and Sainsbury’s offer 4% off, so a £50 gift card will cost you £48.

Away from the shops, you can pick up free food from apps like Olio, which connect you with people nearby who are giving away unwanted food for free. It’s a great for saving money and preventing waste.

You could also find out if there are any community food share schemes in your area. Unlike food banks, these are normally open to everyone with the goal of distributing surplus food from supermarkets which would otherwise have been thrown away.

With a little planning and a few smart swaps, you can keep your food bill under control while still enjoying tasty, varied meals. If you can work a couple of these tips into your weekly shop, you’ll see the savings in no time.