Stunning car with connections to Queen Elizabeth II appearing at Shropshire rally

The Royal Daimler Dart SP250 V8 luxury car in 'royal red' was purchased by the Countess of Strathmore of Glamis Castle in May 1963, and her husband, Timothy Bowes-Lyon - the 16th Earl of Strathmore - was a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.

After the countess died in 1967, the car was passed onto a local doctor, Dr Miller, before being sold onto another owner in Scotland. In 2009 and under further new ownership of Quentin Wilson, who bought the car in 1976, restoration work was carried out on the car to restore it to its original condition.

Elizabeth Mason from Newport purchased the special motor in November 2023, and is excited to be bringing her luxury car to a rally being held by the County of Salop Steam Engine Society at Onlsow Park on Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26.

The Royal Daimler Dart SP250 V8 luxury car appearig at Shrewsbury Steam Rally

Elizabeth said: "I am delighted that this beautiful vehicle, with so many interesting connections will be able to delight visitors to the 2024 Shrewsbury Steam Rally."

Tickets for the event are priced at £18 per adult, £17 for a senior citizen (65 plus), £10 for carers, and £1 for children. Children under the age of five can attend for free.

Further information about Shrewsbury Steam Rally and tickets can be found at: www.shrewsburysteamrally.co.uk