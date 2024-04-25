"We are advising to keep the chain on your doors" - police advice as Nottingham Knockers arrive

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police have warned that the sometimes forceful doorstep sellers of dusters and tea cloths may be in the St Martin's area of Oswestry.

PCSO Angie Roberts, Senior Police Community Support Officer in Shropshire, said: "We have received a call regarding some Nottingham Knockers around the St Martin's area of Oswestry.

"These are persons calling door to door asking residents to purchase items such as dusters and tea cloths as they are rehabilitating from crime."

Officers say that sometimes, they can be forceful and they are advising to keep the chain on your doors when answering so that you have the opportunity of closing it if the situation becomes uncomfortable.

"It has been known in the past that callers can become aggressive and refuse to leave unless a purchase is made," said PCSO Roberts.

"We advise that if any sort of salesman comes to your property selling any form of product, to not be persuaded to purchase anything and not to exchange any money for what is quite often a poor quality product.

"Please keep a watchful eye for these sellers or any vulnerable neighbours that you believe could be targeted."

The police Operation Repeat website says that you may know this group as the duster sellers.

"They are normally young lads that turn up on your doorstep with a huge black holdall full of cleaning products ranging from tea towels, dishcloths and dusters to sprays, polishes and even small clothing items," the website reads.

"Initially they all came from the Nottingham area, obtaining their goods from a warehouse at Clifton just outside of Nottingham and they then come ‘knocking’ on your door to trade, hence the term Nottingham Knockers."

