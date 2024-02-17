Shropshire farmhouse featured on BBC restoration show up for sale - with chance to extend

The renovation of Rock Farm in St Martin's near Gobowen was showcased on Restoration Home back in 2013.

The 18th-century farmhouse was purchased by Alex Glenn and Martin Boakes, a couple from Bedfordshire in 2011 for just £228,500 after it had fallen into a state of disrepair.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star following the renovation, Alex said: "We first viewed the house on June 19, 2011. It had been vacant for five years but had been falling into disrepair for longer.

"Absolutely everything needed replacing but as we reached the third floor and looked out at the view both Martin and I looked at each other and said, 'We're going to buy aren't we?'"

The drawing room. Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

The home features the original Georgian staircase. Photo: Knight Frank/Zoopla

With no kitchen or bathroom, a leaking roof and a crumbling chimney, the couple began the 10-month project to restore the stunning building to its original glory - and cameras followed their every move.

On Wednesday, July 10, 2013 - their massive efforts were featured on the BBC2 show.