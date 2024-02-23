Shropshire firefighters help rescue cat stuck in a tree
In a tale almost as old as the emergency service itself, firefighters rescued a cat stuck in a tree in rural Shropshire today.
By Megan Jones
Firefighters from Ellesmere were called out on Friday to help the moggie down from a tree on the border between England and Wales.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's control room received an animal rescue call-out at around 3.05pm to Coed-Yr-Allt near St Martin's.
A crew from Ellesmere station was sent to the scene, where the team used a short extension ladder to save the cat from its sticky situation.
All was reported well at 4.19pm, when the crew sent the stop message back to base.