Shropshire firefighters help rescue cat stuck in a tree

Firefighters from Ellesmere were called out on Friday to help the moggie down from a tree on the border between England and Wales.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's control room received an animal rescue call-out at around 3.05pm to Coed-Yr-Allt near St Martin's.

A crew from Ellesmere station was sent to the scene, where the team used a short extension ladder to save the cat from its sticky situation.

All was reported well at 4.19pm, when the crew sent the stop message back to base.