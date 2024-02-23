Shropshire Star
Close

Shropshire firefighters help rescue cat stuck in a tree

In a tale almost as old as the emergency service itself, firefighters rescued a cat stuck in a tree in rural Shropshire today.

By Megan Jones
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters from Ellesmere were called out on Friday to help the moggie down from a tree on the border between England and Wales.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's control room received an animal rescue call-out at around 3.05pm to Coed-Yr-Allt near St Martin's.

A crew from Ellesmere station was sent to the scene, where the team used a short extension ladder to save the cat from its sticky situation.

All was reported well at 4.19pm, when the crew sent the stop message back to base.

Similar stories
Most popular