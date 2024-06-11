Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two cars were involved in the collision on the B5068 near St Martin's on Monday night, and both were alight by the time Shropshire Fire and Rescue crews attended.

The crews from Ellesmere and Wellington stations battled the flames using hose reel jets to get both vehicles under control.

Meanwhile a man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and two other people were taken to hospital by land ambulance with injuries not thought to be serious.