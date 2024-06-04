This Shropshire farm costs more than £100k per acre - with the views to match

Woodside Farm in St Martin's, Oswestry features a four-bedroom family home, numerous agricultural buildings, and scope for equestrian use.

Listed for £925,000 through Larch Property, the farm offers views of the Shropshire countryside and is situated just one mile away from the village of St Martin's.

Anyone who buys the farm will essentially pay more than £100,000 per acre.

Inside, the farmhouse has been extensively renovated with modern features and a stylish interior throughout. Black gates open to the bricked property with plenty of parking space.

The ground floor features a galleried entrance hall, large kitchen breakfast room and doors to a large stone terrace, ideal for dining.

After walking up the oak staircase you are presented with the principal bedroom which features a walk-in wardrobe and modern en-suite.

Mature and landscaped gardens encompass the farmhouse with lawn, raised beds, and an orchard area.

The rural farm itself is split into three paddocks with a mixture of hedge and post a rail fencing dividing them up.

Woodside Farm features approximately eight acres of grazable land which is well drained and suitable for livestock.

A deposit of £92,500 would give you monthly mortgage repayments of £4,940 over 25 years.

Further information on the property can be found at rightmove.co.uk/properties/148675487#/?channel=RES_BUY.