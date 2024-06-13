'Remorseful and embarrassed': Woman crashed into hedge after drinking champagne with friends
A woman who crashed her car into a hedge after drinking champagne with friends has been banned from driving for 20 months.
By David Tooley
Sian Elizabeth Hickson, aged 36, pleaded guilty to driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa with with more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her breath in Mount Bradford, St. Martins, near Oswestry, on April 15 this year.
Magistrates heard that Hickson, of Heron Close, Ellesmere, had 74 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, when the limit is 35.