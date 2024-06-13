'Remorseful and embarrassed': Woman crashed into hedge after drinking champagne with friends

Sian Elizabeth Hickson, aged 36, pleaded guilty to driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa with with more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her breath in Mount Bradford, St. Martins, near Oswestry, on April 15 this year.

Magistrates heard that Hickson, of Heron Close, Ellesmere, had 74 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, when the limit is 35.