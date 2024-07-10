Police find 'large amount of cash' in Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The money was was found in the St Martins area, and the owner of the cash is being urged to contact Oswestry Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team on: oswestryrn@westmercia.police.uk

Police have said if the owner of the cash does not come forward then the cash will be handed over to the person who found it.

PCSO David Hughes of Oswestry SNT said: “The cash will be held by the police for 28 days; if no one claims the cash it will be returned to the finder.“