Family dog rescued by fire crews after kitchen blaze 'caused by cooking'

Shropshire Star and Rescue Service (SFRS) said crews were called to the Coopers Field area of St Martins, near Oswestry, at around 8.30pm following reports of a house fire.

After despatching three fire engines, crews discovered the blaze had been caused by cooking in the kitchen.

Crews had to force entry into the property, and although the residents were not inside at the time of the fire, a spokesperson for SFRS said they had to rescue the family dog.

The spokesperson added that crews wearing breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet extinguished the fire before clearing the smoke from the property.

David Hughes a PCSO from Oswestry Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team praised the local community following the blaze for the support they gave to the householders.