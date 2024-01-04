Roundabout set to be closed overnight for roadworks

Shropshire Council said it will be carrying out the work in St Martin's at the roundabout for the Overton Road – B5069, and the Ellesmere Road – B5068.

The work is due to take place overnight, from 8pm to 6am, from Monday, January 22, to Saturday, January 27.

Shropshire Council said that during the work there will be a closure at the junction and a signed diversion maintaining a B road status.

A spokesman for the council said: "Depending on people’s vehicle type they may be able to choose their own shorter diversion route.

"Access to properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained when safe to do so. Staff on site will be able to assist with access.

"Signs will be put up in the road before starting the work and the work will be completed as quickly as possible.

"All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on https://one.network/."

The council said that during the work access to the area will be restricted to essential highway staff, local residents who live and reside within the road closure, businesses located within the closure, pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians, and emergency service vehicles.