Barn conversion with annexe now on the market combines the old and the new

The four bedroom, detached property on the outskirts of St Martins, includes a two-bedroom annexe as well as a floor to ceiling, glass garden room.

Agent, Zoopla, says the Sycamore Croft is a charmingly transformed barn conversion that seamlessly blends historical charm with contemporary living spaces.

Sycamore Croft

The kitchen/family room has a log-burner as its focal point, with large windows overlooking the well tendered garden.

An expansive open-plan dining and sitting area acts as a welcoming reception space with French doors opening to the garden, exposed beams and a brick inglenook fireplace.

Agents say a second large reception room could be utilised as a fifth bedroom as it is served by a shower room.

Sycamore Croft

The property's garden room has French doors that open to the picturesque private courtyard complete with hot tub.

A staircase leads to the first floor, where four large additional bedrooms await. The principal bedroom and the second bedroom are particularly noteworthy, each offering walk-in wardrobes and en-suite shower room. There is also a family bathroom, with spa bath.

Sycamore Croft

Next to the garden room is the annex with open plan kitchen and sitting room and two bedrooms, a wet room and bathroom and a utility room.

Approached through an electric gate and a gravel courtyard, Sycamore Croft has a south-facing garden - a well-maintained lawn with mature shrubs and fruit trees, including apples, pears, and plums. There is also a summer house.