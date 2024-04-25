Fraudster former landlord who attempted £1.9m cons is ordered to pay back just £10
A former pub landlord who is in prison for attempting to con banks out of nearly £2m will only have to pay back £10.
Christopher Peach, formerly of the Black Lion Hotel in Scotland Street, Ellesmere, is currently serving a five-year prison sentence.
He was jailed last year after admitting 18 counts of fraud by false representation and one count of money laundering.
The 51-year-old used a deed poll to change his name to Christopher Hill in a bid to avoid his 10-year bankruptcy order being detected by banks.