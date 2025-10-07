The portrait was painted in oils by Shropshire artist Jacob Gourley and is the latest in a series commissioned by the Get a Word in Edgeways Festival to recognise and celebrate local people who have significantly contributed to the town.

Mr Whiteman served in local government for more than 50 years and was mayor of Much Wenlock four times.

He also represented the area on Bridgnorth District Council for many years, holding posts as chairman and leader.

Milner Whiteman OBE with his portrait.

As the Local Government Association representative, Mr Whiteman became deputy leader and was awarded an OBE during this time for services to Local Government.

On his retirement from Much Wenlock Town Council in 2021, Mr Whiteman was made a Freeman of the Town, a rare honour.

Milner Whiteman OBE with his portrait and the artist Jacob Gourley.

Get a Word in Edgeways Festival director Mike Rust said: “Milner has served Much Wenlock and the surrounding area for over 50 years. This is a way of recognising his significant contribution to the town and allowing its people to show their ongoing appreciation.”

Milner Whiteman OBE with his portrait and Mike Rust Festival Director for the Get a Word in Edgeways Festival that commissioned the painting.

The unveiling comes days before the start of the Get a Word in Edgeways Festival, with poetry, music, workshops and storytelling around Much Wenlock from Friday (October 10), all day Saturday and culminating with a outdoor choir performance and parade through the streets from 2.30pm on Sunday, October 12.

Milner Whiteman OBE at the unveiling of his portrait with his granddaughter, Much Wenlock Town Council's youngest elected member Cllr Daisy Whiteman.

Many events are free, and performance, day and weekend tickets are available from gawiefest.co.uk where a programme of events is also available.