Popular pumpkin picking with alpacas event returns to Shropshire border farm

Pumpkins and Alpacas at Roger Cooke's Tunstall Park Farm near Woodseaves, on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, returns for a fourth year on October 11.

While Halloween is often associated with spooky themes, including possibly vampires and ghosts, the farm offers quite the opposite with family fun for all on a real working farm.

In partnership with Knightley Alpacas, the farm invites visitors to enjoy mini alpaca treks alongside exploring the live pumpkin patch. And unlike many pumpkin patches, all of the farm's pumpkins are grown using organic methods.

This year's event includes several exciting new additions. For the first time, there will be a dog-friendly area and a new children's play zone, with the aim of making the event even more inclusive and enjoyable for families.

Guests can also take guided tours of the farm's dairy shed, where cows are milked using robotic systems.

With sweeping views of the surrounding countryside, the farm also offers plenty of picturesque photo opportunities, and new this year are giant chairs and dedicated photo spots to help visitors capture the perfect autumn memory.

Farmer Roger said: "We are very much so looking forward to welcoming people to the farm again.

"We have got a completely new setup and it is looking very picturesque there, we have an awesome setting.

"We have got loads of pumpkins this year, all grown organically, we have got a good variety. It should be another good year.

"We have a few extra special things which we haven't shared yet. There should be some great photo opportunities.

Farmer Roger Cooke can't wait to welcome residents to Pumpkins and Alpacas at Tunstall Farm Park

"We have a young girl, Niamh, from Harper Adams University, who is full of ideas and has just come back from working at Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm Shop. Hopefully she will bring a few more ideas to the party and tie it all together.

"We also have the farm tour this year so we look forward to welcoming people again and showing them around the working farm."

Free parking is available for the event at Tunstall Park Farm. The event is taking part on October 11 and 12, October 18 and 19, and October 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29.