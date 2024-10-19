I visited Tunstall Farm Park's Pumpkins and Alpacas event - here's the Halloween fun I found

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Halloween is usually known as spooky season and associated with possibly vampires and ghosts, however at the Shropshire border farm it's quite the opposite with family fun for all.

Situated near Woodseaves - near Newport/Stafford - Roger Cooke's farm has welcomed Shropshire residents to its unique Pumpkins and Alpacas event for the last three years. The farm teams up with Knightley Alpacas for the special October event where visitors can embark on mini treks with the adorable animals and explore the live pumpkin patch.

Travelling to the working dairy farm is relatively simple. The event is well signed, and the roads are designed for traffic heading the farm's way.

Pumpkins and Alpacas at Tunstall Farm Park

Upon entering you are greeted by smiling faces and receive a warm welcome from staff who direct you to their extensive parking areas that are surrounded with plenty to see and look at, including tractors and all kinds of farm machinery.

As well as visiting for the alpacas or even owls, attendees can say hello and get up close with Tunstall Farm Park's cows. It's clear the event has been well thought out, and is extremely well organised with the amount on offer.

The farm is open between 10am and 4pm each weekend this month - until October 31 - and promises a fun-filled day for the whole family and visitors of all ages.

Pumpkins and Alpacas at Tunstall Farm Park

I took a walk to check out the variety of food and drink on offer, sampling some hot chocolate sat inside the decorated barn. There are many benches for visitors to sit on, as well as a great play area for children, and a nice touch is the amount of pumpkins scattered around - they are everywhere.

This foreshadowed the live pumpkin field - they are actually grown at Tunstall Farm Park which makes it even more special. Roaming into the field and through the plants you can see pumpkins of all shapes and sizes before you can test your strength when pulling one from the ground.

Wheelbarrows are provided of course, and there's Halloween-themed decoration too. Members of the farm have displayed their pumpkins on hay bails throughout the farm providing great opportunities for pictures.

Rebecca Leah of Knightley Alpaca Trekking with Teddy (white) and Carlos (brown)

Children can head to the crafts barn and partake in even painting some pumpkins. Proceeds from the activity will go towards the Midlands Air Ambulance charity as Roger and his staff seek to support good local causes.

A highlight of the event is of course the alpacas, but lets not forget the owls too. The Pumpkins and Alpacas event offers lots to see, and it was fantastic to get up close with the unique and cute animals.

Pumpkins at Tunstall Farm

You won't go hungry either at the farm, as members of Viking Pizza have it covered. Arriving for serving before midday, the farm offers everything for a fantastic day out.

Owner of Knightley Alpacas, Clare Bryan is enjoying her time at Tunstall Farm Park each weekend and showcasing their animals to visitors.

Pumpkins and Alpacas at Tunstall Farm Park

"It's a really fun, family event," said Clare. "There's a great atmosphere.

"We've absolutely loved it. It's nice to see a smile on people's faces and chat to them.

"Teddy and Carlos are my main visitors and like cuddling, they are very cuddly.

Roger Cooke of Tunstall Farm with Clare Bryan of Knightley Alpacas

"The buzz has been amazing, and it's something different for us as well, it's nice for us to share them with people."

Further information can be found on Tunstall Farm Park's website.