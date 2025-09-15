'Look what drugs have done to you' judge tells dealer who descended into crime after his relationship broke down

Reece Robertson, formerly of Telford but most recently of Brixton, London, was caught in a house known for drug supply with more than £1,000 worth of class A substances.

The 31-year-old was found “hiding” in a room in a property in Burford, Brookside, Telford by police officers visiting for an “unrelated matter” on August 31, 2023, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday (September 12).

Mr Danny Smith, prosecuting, said that when officers quizzed Robertson as to his identity, he gave the false name of “Michael”.

After he was searched, police found wraps containing 6.6g of crack cocaine and 3.3g of heroin.