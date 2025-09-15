Greased Lightnin' strikes in Newport as students bring hit musical back to the stage

Students at the Newport Musical Theatre Academy (NMTA) will be putting on a performance of the hit musical in Burton Borough School's newly-built theatre later this month.

Since its theatrical debut in 1978, the film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical Grease has secured its place as a lasting pop culture phenomenon.

Centered on high-school sweethearts Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, the story captures a classic tale of youthful romance set to the vibrant rhythms of 1950s rock ’n’ roll.

NMTA principal Debbie Owen said: "Students have been in rehearsal putting the final touches to their next performance.

Newport Musical Theatre Academy's Danny and Sandy, Mikey Malone and Annabelle Taylor, for their production of Grease later this month. Photo: Tim Sturgess

"It has been 10 year since we last performed Grease at Telford Theatre Oakengates and, since their closure, we have been looking for a local venue and are proud to be given the OK by the Burton Borough School to use their newly built theatre, which in the past has only been used by the school and NMTA for Saturday classes.

"In this extremely talented cast, some have already started their journey at prestigious performing arts academies, and many working towards their professional performing career, so audiences are promised some amazing voices, acting and choreography.

"Audiences are invited to dress up, bring the little ones and introduce them to the iconic musical that has brought so much nostalgia to all our lives.

"A local performance like this may be some child’s first experience of a musical and what better to be lifted by the fun, latter and music of Grease? And we don’t mind if you sing along!"

Shows will take place on Saturday, September 27 at 7pm and on Sunday, September 28 at 2.30pm.

Tickets, which are £16 for adults and £13.50 for children, are available to order by phoning 07576 511971.