11 fun photos as Newport Food Frenzy serves up smiles despite the weather

Saturday (September 13) saw the return of the Newport Food Frenzy, with organisers promising a day jam-packed with delicious drinks and tasty treats.

It was the eighth edition of the event, which has seen thousands flock to the high street to celebrate Shropshire's culinary scene.

Newport Food Frenzy 2025. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Delicious offerings were on offer from a range of talented home cooks, artisan shops and established eateries, while a range of entertainment was on offer at the stage at Haberdashers' Adams Grammar School, including cooking demos, local business cook-offs, and cocktail-making demonstrations.

From left: Sam Wright, Lisa Read and Hollie Wright. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Rob Rustic. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Tom and Sarah Roycroft. Photo: Tim Sturgess

A real community affair, the event was sponsored by a range of local businesses, part-funded by Newport Town Council, and organised by Newport Chamber of Commerce.

Despite the typically temperamental British weather, Newport Chamber of Commerce chair Karen Woodcock said the event went "amazingly well".

Newport Food Frenzy 2025. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Julie Hurst. Photo: Tim Sturgess

"We thought we'd been quite lucky with the weather, then the heavens opened. Fortunately, it became quite nice again in the afternoon.

"Several food stalls sold out, it was lovely to see lots of children out - the atmosphere was great.

Darren Wood from the Stag & Scotch. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Newport Food Frenzy 2025. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Kendra Phillips (left) and Imogen Smith. Photo: Tim Sturgess

"Local businesses were all very busy, so the rest of the town benefited too. Hopefully everyone had a wonderful day."

The day was helped along thanks to the efforts of around 20 volunteers from Newport Rotary Lite, along with local councillors Rachel Keen and Mayor Thomas Janke.

Yvette Hussell of Yvettes Cakes in Brewood. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Karen added: "Without all the volunteers the event wouldn't have been able to take place, we're immensely grateful.

"And a big thank you to all of our sponsors - Brown & Brown, Five Ways Insurance, Windermere Windows, Carl Summers, Shropshire Wills, Clarkes Solicitors and Ultimate Taxis - it wouldn't be possible without their support."