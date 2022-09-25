Newport Food Frenzy pulls thousands into town for tasty treats

Rustic Rob, from Rustic Cooks based near Whitchurch

Newport Food Frenzy took place on Saturday, with the waft of delicious treats filling the air along the High Street and into St Mary's Street.

The festival brought a variety of food and drink produce to the town, and a host of shops took part.

There was also an ale trail, competitions and street entertainers.

Darren Wood from Red Rooster Events

Among the tasty offerings were sausage rolls, natural honey, meringue, cakes and slices, nuts and fruit, cakes, pizza, pies and pastries.

There were also stalls with chocolate bars & novelties, cheese, spicy sauces, flavoured gins and prosecco, seasonal vegetables, wines, preserves, cider, and Indian, African and Thai street food.

This was the fifth Newport Food Frenzy event, and the first time it had been run by Newport Events Company CIC.

Maddie Kelly, Immi Kelly, Jack Jalbind and Sophie Ross, from Immi Cakes and Bakes based in Telford

Maria Wilkinson, from the company, said: “It's been fantastic. We've had some great crowds. We've had a brilliant range of stalls.

"People have been saying it's been a really good event. The weather's been on our side. We've had a glorious blue sky.

"Some of the places that serve delicious food here every day have been coming out and serving in the street.

"Events like this that bring so many people into Newport are really good for the town. It's a vibrant town with a real sense of community.

"It's been fantastic to see. It's a way to show off the town as the great place it is."

Newport Food Frenzy

The Newport Events Company CIC brought back the town’s carnival earlier in the year after a break for the pandemic.

A Christmas market is among the other current events on the calendar but there are plans to expand events over the coming years to boost the town’s attraction.

“We want to make Newport a destination place for tourists,” said Paul Sydra, also from the company.

“You have places like Ironbridge, which is a beautiful place to go, and considered a destination spot.

“But you know, Newport is a wonderful place to come and visit too and if we can put events on and draw people in, to show off our great town and businesses, that would be the aim.

“This is a fantastic town. I think the main thing about Newport is that it has always had a sense of community. Everyone tries to help each other and it has a nice feel about it.

“We have a beautiful canal and you can go for a wander, have a great little walk or go for a coffee or lunch around town.