Pumpkins and alpacas - take a walk with the fluffy friends at a farm near Shropshire

Roger Cooke's farm in Tunstall near Woodseaves has welcomed Shropshire residents to its unique Pumpkins and Alpacas event for the last three years. The farm teams up with Knightley Alpacas for the October event where visitors can embark on mini treks with the fluffy and adorable animals around the farm's vibrant pumpkin patch.

Open each weekend in October and during half-term, residents can hand-pick Tunstall Farm Park's homegrown pumpkins, of all shapes and sizes, alongside roaming around with the cute animals originating from South America.

Pumpkins at Tunstall Farm

The working dairy farm was inherited by Roger from his father, and offers further activities including pumpkin crafts where proceeds will be donated to the Midlands Air Ambulance charity.

Roger Cooke of Tunstall Farm with Clare Bryan of Knightley Alpacas

Open between 10am and 4pm on each weekend this month - until October 31 - the event promises a fun-filled day for the whole family and visitors of all ages, and Roger and members of Tunstall Farm Park are looking forward to welcoming visitors to their autumn event.

Pumpkins at Tunstall Farm

"It's quite unique, and people love the Alpacas," said the farmer. "We've got a nice field for them to walk them around and we've got loads of home-grown pumpkins too.

"It was three years ago when we first set up the event and even the family were shocked at how successful it was and they all enjoyed coming down and helping out. We couldn't believe how busy it was.

"But, everyone loves the atmosphere and it's great to showcase the farm, get all the sheds tidied out. It's pretty cool.

Shropshire residents have a chance to meet Alpacas at Tunstall Farm

"I love growing the pumpkins and hosting the October event, and getting people to the farm, especially when the weather is nice.

"It's a lovely setting and nice to get people into the countryside.

"A lot of people say do you do any other events because they like this one so much. We do think of other things we can do and we want to do something next summer.

"We've had some repeat customers which is really nice to see, some local ones and people from further afield. It's nice to be able to welcome them back every year."

Tickets are priced at £12.50 per adult and at £10 per child - under-twos go free. There is also a family ticket option - two adults and two children - costing £40.

Pumpkins at Tunstall Farm

Family-friend and volunteer at Tunstall Farm Park, Melissa Davies, is in awe of the event and added: "I think it's a bit different because there's so many pumpkin patches in the area but what's nice about Roger and his family is that they grow them and you're going into a live pumpkin patch. They haven't just bought them and put them in a field.

"I've never come across a pumpkin and alpaca event so it's new to me.

Pumpkins and Alpacas at Tunstall Farm

"It's the meeting of two minds. It's quite a unique selling point for them."

Further information can be found on Tunstall Farm Park's website.