Police and firefighters called to three-vehicle crash on A41
Police and the fire service were called to respond to a three-vehicle crash on the A41.
It happened at around 7.41am today (Monday) at Higher Heath, near Prees.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent one crew to the scene from Market Drayton.
An update said that the crew had found a collision involving three vehicles and worked to help West Mercia Police.
They said none of the occupants were trapped in the vehicles and declared the incident under control by 8.05am.