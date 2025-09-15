New headteacher is leading the way to a new era at Shropshire's first all-through school

After many years at her previous school, Alison Pope has joined the unique all-through school with enthusiasm and ambition, describing St Martins as a "very special place" with a strong sense of community and a unique educational set-up.

The school, which educates children aged three to sixteen, recently bid farewell to long-serving and much-loved headteacher Sue Lovecy, who was instrumental in shaping the school’s identity since its formation in 2012.

Now Mrs Pope is building on that legacy while bringing her own fresh perspective.

New headteacher at St Martins School, Alison Pope. Photo: Steve Leath

"It's really exciting," she said. "It's very interesting and a new challenge. It's important that I keep the things that work really well here.

"The stand-out thing for me is that as soon as you walk in there is such a friendly feel. It is quite a small school, particularly on the secondary side, and it is really obvious how well the staff and students know each other.

The school is proud to have earned several trophies. From left: Henry Dickens-Paice, Ellie Evans, and Benj Foster. Photo: Steve Leath

"There is a genuine nice buzz around the school with a lovely community feel. I did a survey to parents when I first started and that was the one thing that kept coming about St Martins, that it is a community school, friendly, and that staff and pupils have really strong relationships.