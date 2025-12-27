The best pubs in Shropshire in 2025 - according to TripAdvisor reviews

From timber-beamed inns tucked away in market towns to riverside locals pouring the perfect pint, Shropshire’s pub scene has it all.

Drawing on the latest TripAdvisor reviews, we've rounded up the county’s best-loved pubs as rated by the people who know them best: the customers.

Whether you’re searching for exceptional food, a warm welcome after a wintry walk, or a characterful spot steeped in history, these standout pubs have earned their reputation through consistently glowing feedback.

Here are some of the best pubs in Shropshire, according to TripAdvisor reviewers.

The Swan Inn, Newport - 4.9/5

The Swan, Newport

With 120 five star ratings, and an overall TripAdviser rating of 4.9 and a Travellers' Choice 2025 award - locals and visitors love the Swan Inn on Lower Barr in Newport.

"A lovely pub with a warm, welcoming atmosphere. The owners and staff were genuinely friendly and made me feel right at home," wrote one reviewer this year.

While another added: "What a top pub! A great community pub who go above and beyond for everyone."

The Honeysuckle Inn, Newport - 4.9/5

The Honeysuckle Inn, Newport

Another holder of the website's Travellers' Choice 2025 award, The Honeysuckle's reviews are full of locals singing the praises of the friendly atmosphere of the pub.

Just this month, one reviewer wrote: "Made to feel very welcome, great pint. Landlords present and part of the fun."

Another added: "Lovely pub, very friendly and always very welcoming, definitely worth a visit and a few drinks. We love coming here every week."

Bradford Arms, Knockin - 4.5/5

The Bradford Arms in the village of Knockin

Found in the heart of the village of Knockin, reviewers here were particularly impressed with the quality of the pub's food.

"Excellent visit and lovely food. The landlord was friendly and welcoming. Food was beautiful," wrote one happy customer.

Another wrote: "Excellent service, food was delicious - very reasonable prices and good portions."

Riverside Inn, Cound - 4.1/5

The Riverside Inn in Cound

This Severn-side pub was handed a Travellers' Choice Best of the Best award by TripAdvisor in 2025 after more than 2,000 reviews, and the website shows high praise for the quality of the food and the service.

One recent visitor wrote: "Excellent all round. A real surprise. Interior is very comfortable, great view over the river. The food was good and very generous portion wise."

"Clean, ambience warm and homely, location fantastic, lovely view of the river from the conservatory, loads of parking. Would highly recommend," wrote another.

The Crown, Bridgnorth - 4.7/5

The Crown in High Street, Bridgnorth

TripAdvisor ranks The Crown as the number one pub in Bridgnorth and reviews often remark about the excellent value of their food and drinks, as well as the welcoming atmosphere.

"Keep returning here for food and drinks every time we visit Bridgnorth. The atmosphere is always lovely and we always get great service," wrote one recent customer.

Another wrote: "We stumbled upon this pub while visiting the area and couldn’t have asked for a better experience. It had that classic pub charm — cozy, welcoming, and full of character.

"Great selection of beers and the food was just what we needed after a day of exploring."

Bandon Arms, Bridgnorth - 4.3/5

Bandon Arms, Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

Another owner of a Travellers' Choice award, this Low Town pub has high praise for its food and friendly staff.

"The quality and price of food and drink, along with the service from the staff, is top notch every single time," wrote one visitor.

Another added: "Nicely decorated and welcoming. Good selection of food and drinks and the food was hot, tasty and a good price. Staff were really friendly and helpful."

Wrekin Giant, Telford - 4.3/5

The Wrekin Giant in Telford. Picture: Greene King

This recently refurbished Telford town centre pub has 1,284 reviews - with 850 of them giving the full five stars.

It mean the popular Hungry Horse has also been handed a Travellers' Choice award by TripAdvisor for 2025.

Most reviewers have commended the pub's value, including one who wrote: "[The food] arrived quickly and the good sized portions were hot and freshly cooked and of an excellent quality.

"The most noticeable positive was the overall price, which many other venues could do well to take notice of. Excellent value for money."

Hole in the Wall, Shrewsbury - 4/5

The Hole in the Wall, Shrewsbury

With almost 300 five-star reviews, Hole in the Wall is TripAdvisor's highest ranking pub in Shrewsbury town centre.

Dozens of the reviews mentioned a "fantastic" bottomless brunch with delicious food and wonderful service.

One reviewer wrote: "Best bottomless brunch in Shrewsbury, highly recommend. Great price and brilliant customer service."

"Lovely place with honestly priced and good bar food, always a warm and helpful welcome," wrote another.

Highwayman, Oswestry - 4.1/5

The Highwayman, Oswestry

More than 700 reviews makes the Highwayman the number one pub in Oswestry, according to TripAdvisor.

Visitors here have commended the pub's array of regular events, tasty food and friendly staff.

"Food was great, lovely and busy atmosphere," wrote one recent visitor.

"Beautiful food, fantastic service! Lovely warm welcome [and] great atmosphere," wrote another.