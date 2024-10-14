Chance to win £50 with free Halloween fun at Shropshire shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Between 11am and 4pm on Saturday, October 26, residents can visit The Collective (on the lower level) at The Darwin shopping centre in Shrewsbury to meet an array of animals from snakes and lizards to tarantulas and even "cuddly chinchillas".

Shropshire Council says the event is "perfect for families and animal lovers" and is a great way to learn about some of nature's "creepiest creatures in a fun, safe environment".

The event is free to attend, and no booking is required in advance.

Meanwhile, from Saturday, October 19 to Thursday, October 31, residents have an opportunity to win £50 to spend in Primark by finding the names of the hidden skeleton crew members scattered throughout the shopping centre.

Families looking for some spooky fun this Halloween are being invited to visit The Darwin shopping centre in Shrewsbury. Picture: Shropshire Council

A Shropshire Council release said: "The trail takes around 10 minutes to complete and can easily fit into a shopping trip. It’s a fun and simple way to explore the centre while getting into the Halloween spirit. To take part people just need to pick up a trail sheet from Megastore Collectibles on The Darwin’s middle level.

The Darwin centre manager, Kevin Lockwood, said: "Whether you’re meeting creepy crawlies or hunting down skeletons, there’s plenty of Halloween fun for everyone at The Collective and The Darwin centre. So come on down, get spooky, and don’t forget to enter the trail for your chance to win big."